Auto-driver gives triple talaq to 'ugly-looking' wife

An auto-driver here has been booked for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife on grounds she looked ugly with crooked teeth, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint from the 25-year-old woman, a case under sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act 2019, and under section 498 A of IPC (Domestic Violence) was registered on October 30 against the man and his parents, the police said. Further investigations were on, they said.

According to the FIR, the woman was married to Mohammed Mustafa after her family was told he was into the garment business. After their marriage in June, Begum's family learned Mustafa was actually an auto-driver and his family did not own a house as was believed.

He allegedly began ill-treating her and harassed her for money, besides insulting her saying she was ugly with crooked teeth. Her parents-in-law too tortured her, kept her locked up and did not allow her to speak to her parents, the police said.

"After marriage, he (Mustafa) started harassing me for more money. We gave so much money and also gold. But he still wanted more. His torture went on to an extent that he started criticising me that I am ugly... and I have crooked teeth, she told reporters here. "My parents-in-law locked me up and did not allow me to talk to my parents," she said.

Unable to bear all this, she began living with her parents. Mustafa came to her parent's house last month and abused them in filthy language and said talaq thrice to his wife after saying he was no longer interested in her, the police said.