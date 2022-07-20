Auto sector to create at least 1 cr jobs in 5-6 years: Government

The automobile sector in India is one of the fastest growing segments as it is expected to create at least one crore jobs over the next 5-6 years, Minister of State for Skills and Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a memorandum of understanding signing between Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Automotive Skills Development Council, the minister said 40 per cent of the sector's research and development is done in India. With the increase in the use of electronics in automobiles, the country is expected to become the centre of gravity for the sector, he said.

He said since the NDA government came to power at the Centre, more than 3 crore workers from different sectors have undergone skill training. This has benefited the industrial sectors to get a skilled workforce. In the coming days, the government, in partnership with the private sector, will give skill upgrading training to more workers.

As part of the MoU, TKM plans to train 18,000 in automotive skills by 2024.

TKM country head and executive vice president of corporate affairs and governance, Vikram Gulati said the company has already trained 10,000 youth across the country.

"We have 56 training centres across 21 states where we have already provided skilling to 10,000 youth to date. Under the agreement with ASDC, we want to expand centres pan-India to train 18,000 youth by 2024," Gulati said.