Average age of new council of ministers cut to 58 years

Average age of new council of ministers reduces to 58 years from 61 years

There are 77 members in the council of ministers now

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 21:39 ist
Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The average age of the new council of ministers has reduced to 58 years from 61 years previously following a Cabinet reshuffle.  

Nisith Pramanik (35), the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, is the youngest minister to be sworn in, while the oldest member in the council of ministers is 72-year-old Som Parkash.

There are 77 members in the council of ministers now.

Other ministers below 50 years of age in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet are -- Smriti Irani (45), Kiren Rijiju (49), Mansukh Mandaviya (49), Kailash Choudhary (47), Sanjeev Balyan (49), Anurag Thakur (46), Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (42), Anupriya Singh Patel (40), Shantanu Thakur (38), John Barla (45) and Dr L Murugan (44).

Read: Seven BJP ministers promoted to Cabinet rank

The average age of the newly-sworn in 43 ministers is 56 years, while the average age of the new council of ministers is 58 years. Previously, the average age of the council of ministers was 61 years.

The 43 ministers took oath in a major Cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffle on Wednesday evening after several Union ministers, including Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", resigned and a number of new entrants met the prime minister at his residence here.

Those who were sworn in included the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, and the Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Paras.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, RK Singh and Kiran Rijiju, were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cabinet Reshuffle
BJP
ministers
council of ministers
Lok Sabha
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sarbananda Sonowal

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 