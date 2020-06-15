Average fare on Shramik trains Rs 600, says Railways; generated Rs 360 cr in revenue

Shramik trains generated Rs 360 cr in revenue: Railways

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2020, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 19:04 ist

The Indian Railways on Monday said the average fare per person on Shramik Special trains was Rs 600 and indicated that by carrying 60 lakh migrant workers home since May 1, it has generated a revenue of around Rs 360 crore.

The transporter has run 4,450 Shramik trains so far, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said.

"The average fare of Shramik Special trains is Rs 600 per passenger. One has to keep in mind that these are normal fares and not fares for special trains which are higher. We carried 60 lakh passengers, so the revenue can be calculated. We however, managed to recover only 15 per cent of cost of operations," said Yadav.

Officials said the cost of operating a migrant special was between Rs 75-80 lakh.

Yadav also reiterated that the cost of operating these trains is being shared by the Centre and the states in a 85-15 per cent formula respectively.

