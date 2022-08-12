Avoid large gatherings on I-Day due to Covid: Centre

Avoid large gatherings on Independence Day due to Covid-19: Centre to states

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 12:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

As the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, the Centre has asked states to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols.

The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all states and Union Territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

Also Read | Long Covid-19 may last over 12 weeks in unvaccinated, obese kids: Study

In a communication, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against Covid-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed."

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Independence Day
India@75
Covid-19
Ministry of Home Affairs
Home Ministry
India News

What's Brewing

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

 