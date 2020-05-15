Awaiting govt nod to reopen Tirupati for devotees: TTD

The Tirupati temple authorities are preparing for a post-COVID-19 pilgrimage at the hill shrine – lesser footfalls, larger restrictions.

The celebrated Lord Venkateshwara temple, which attracts millions of devotees especially from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana has remained closed for visitors for about two months now because of the pandemic.

This is the first such prolonged close down, in the recorded history of the age-old temple. The absent human activity allowed wildlife from the Seshachalam forests like bears, snakes, deer roam on roads usually abuzz round the clock.

An exact date as to when the temple reopens is dependent on the government’s COVID-19 instructions on religious places, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials say.

However, senior officials are lately meeting to discuss the crowd management strategy in the virus infection time. A TTD board meeting to decide the future course is scheduled for 28 May.

Tirupati temple usually attracts 75,000 pilgrims daily with the number touching one lakh on auspicious days and holidays.

“It would be a hugely altered scenario now. Obviously, we cannot have the same numbers and old systems to enforce the new normal of social distancing. We have to ensure that devotees follow rules, wear masks, do not congregate,” TTD board chairman YV Subba Reddy told DH.

The temple which in March brought several measures like thermal screening, asking devotees to carry sanitizers, setting up awareness and health camps, constant COVID-19 announcements, says such procedures would be broadened to help protect devotees from contacting the Coronavirus.

For two days before closing on March 20, the TTD experimented with time slot allocations for about 40,000 pilgrims daily – in place of waiting in crowded Vaikuntam Complex and walking in close contact in the darshanam queue lines.

“We would go back to the time slot, initially allowing, let us say, 10,000 pilgrims daily and gradually increase it to 40,000 (till the virus threat is removed),” Reddy says.

Meanwhile, officials are understood to be contemplating a trial exercise first allowing TTD employees and their families and then people from Tirupati, Chittoor district later in a phased manner for about a week to devise a failsafe crowd administration.

“To begin with not more than 500 people per hour would be allowed for darshan,” one official said, adding that each accommodation room could have only two pilgrims.