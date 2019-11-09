Ayodhya case: Mumbai dargahs' trustees appeal for peace

An approver in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case and trustees of famous Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs have appealed to maintain peace ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit on Saturday.

In his appeal, Usman Jaan Khan, who had turned approver in the blasts case and exposed the role of gangsters like Tiger Memon in the conspiracy, said the Muslim community should accept the verdict with an open heart.

Speaking to PTI, Managing Trustee of Mahim Dargah and Trustee of Haji Ali Dargha, Sohail Khandwani, appealed to various communities to accept the apex court verdict and work jointly towards national integration.

"We must prevent divisive forces from taking advantage of this delicate situation and defeat their attempts to foment trouble. Maintaining peace and harmony and respecting other's faith is the need of the hour," he added.