Ayodhya case: SC closes contempt case against TN prof

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed contempt proceedings against an 88-year-old professor from Tamil Nadu after he expressed regret over his letter, that cursed senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to suffer ill-fate for representing Muslim side in the Ayodhya dispute case.

"Why are you doing it? You are an 88-year-old man," a five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked a counsel, appearing for N Shanmugam.

As counsel expressed regret on behalf of the client, the bench asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Dhavan, and the petitioner, if the matter should be closed.

Both Sibal and Dhavan did not object to the court's suggestions. They said they merely wanted to bring the issue into the court's notice.

On this, the top court dropped the contempt proceedings.

The apex court had on September 3 issued a notice to Shanmugam on the contempt petition filed by Dhavan.

The court had then dispensed with the personal presence of the alleged contemnor.

Dhavan claimed Shanmugam had sent him the letter on August 14 and threatened him with dire consequences.

"He is intimidating a senior advocate who is appearing for a party/parties before this court and discharging his duties," his petition stated.

In his letter, Shanmugam had allegedly stated, "How a person titled as “Senior Advocate" can mortgage his conscience, sell his soul for a few pieces or silver, (when he can’t take with him when he goes for good) betray his faith, betray Lord Rama and speak on behalf of Muslim for their so-called right to Ayodhya."

He had further gone on to state, "I curse you. Very soon my Lord will give you the punishment."