Ayodhya dispute: Muslim sides reject ‘settlement’

A rift among the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya dispute case came on fore on Friday, after a group of counsel denied any move to settle the matter and accused one of three mediators of media leak.

Five counsel, except one from the Sunni Central Waqf Board, told the Supreme Court in a statement that they do not accept the proposal circulated in media on withdrawal of the claim as a compromise in the Ayodhya dispute case.

"We are taken aback by the media reports attributed by Shahid Rizvi, advocate on record that UP Sunni Central Waqf Board was willing to withdraw the claim on site of the Babri Masjid," advocate Ejaz Maqbool and other counsel said.

The counsel, who are advocates on record in civil appeals on behalf of Muslim parties, also contended that the recent attempts before the court-appointed Mediation Committee were not representative.

Only the limited persons attended this mediation which were Dharma Das of Nirvani Akhara, Zufar Faruqui of Sunni Central Waqf Board and Chakrapani of Hindu Maha Sabha, the statement said.

"The leak to the press may have been inspired by either Mediation Committee directly or those who participated in the said mediation proceedings or participants. (It needs emphasis that such a leak was in total violation of the orders of the Supreme court that had directed that such proceedings should remain confidential)," they said.

The statement by counsel from the Muslim sides showed rift among them. It is also an attack of one or the court appointed mediators, senior advocate Panchu.

The top court had concluded its hearing on appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement on three equal parts division of 2.77 acres of land among the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

