Ayodhya dispute: SC told no progress made in mediation

The Supreme Court was on Tuesday told by one of the parties from Hindu side for listing the Ayodhya dispute matter for adjudication, on the ground that no progress has been made in the mediation.

Senior advocate P S Narasimha mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

He said an application has been filed by the plaintiff in suit number one. The counsel said not much progress has been made in the first round of mediation process initiated by the top court.

The court allowed him to file the application. The bench said we will see to his plea for listing of the matter.

The top court had on May 10 granted the mediation panel headed by former judge, Justice F M I Kalifullah, further time till August 15 to find out an amicable resolution of the vexed Ayodhya dispute, related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple.

"We have received a report from the chairman of the mediation committee. It sought an extension of time, we are inclined to it," a five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had then said.

On March 8, the court had referred the 70-year-old dispute for mediation by a panel headed by Justice Kalifulla to find out the possibility of an amicable settlement, though Hindu sides have opposed it.

The five-judge bench also comprised Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, are two members of the panel of mediators.

The court had earlier in March directed the panel to submit a progress report within four weeks. It had also ordered for holding the mediation proceedings "in-camera".

The panel was told to complete its process within eight weeks.

The court had then said the period of mediation would be used to ensure the voluminous documents related to 2010 appeals against the Allahabad High Court judgement were to be prepared for hearing.