Ayodhya: Muslim litigants divided over verdict

Fissures appeared among the Muslim litigants over challenging the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits.

While the Sunni Central Waqf Board and Iqbal Ansari, two of the main plaintiffs in the suits, made it clear that they “accepted” the verdict and did not intend to challenge the same, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an apex body of Muslims in the country, appear to be open to filing a review petition in the apex court.

“We welcome the verdict...the Board does not intend to challenge it,” said Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zafar Ahmed Farooqui said.

He also appeared to reject the remarks made by Waqf Board counsel Zafaryab Jilani that the verdict could be challenged through a review petition.

Jilani had said he was not satisfied with the judgement and that a decision about going for a review petition would be taken after going through the full text of the verdict.

Another Muslim plaintiff Iqbal Ansari also categorically ruled out challenging the Supreme Court judgement saying that he “accepts” the verdict.

“I had already made it clear that I would accept the judgement of the Supreme Court...everyone should accept it...I have no intention of challenging it,” Ansari told reporters in Ayodhya.

He said it was up to the government to decide about allotting five acres of land in Ayodhya for constructing a mosque as per the directive of the apex court.

Senior AIMPLB member and Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangimahali, however, said the legal committee of the Board will decide whether to challenge the verdict.