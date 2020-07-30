Ayodhya priest, 16 cops test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Bhoomi pujan

Amid preparations for the ground breaking ceremony of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan scheduled for August 5, a priest at the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya and 16 PAC jawans, deployed inside the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, tested positive for coronavirus, setting off alarm bells in the district administration.

The priest Pradeep Das, who was the disciple of the chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, used to perform 'puja' at the makeshift Ram Temple, according to the official sources.

Along with Pradeep Das, as many as 16 jawans of the Provincial Arms Constabulary (PAC) also tested positive, sources said.

''All of them have been quarantined and the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex is being santised....we are taking all precautions,'' said a senior official in Ayodhya on Thursday.

An office bearer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which was overseeing the Ram Temple construction, said that there was nothing to be worried about as there were four priests, who along with the chief priest Satyendra Das, performed 'puja' and other rituals.

He said that the entire complex is being sanitised.

Though the big ceremony was slated for August 5, the rituals would start on August 3 itself. Prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ram Temple at a grand ceremony in Ayodhya.

The total number of coronavirus positive persons in Ayodhya currently stands at 1050.

Around 200 people, including senior BJP leaders like L.K.Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others are also likely to attend the ceremony.