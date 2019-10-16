Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board may drop claim, says report

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday brought a new twist to the complex Ayodhya case hearing in the Supreme Court with a faction of the Board offering to withdraw its claim to the disputed land, as per a report in the Economic Times.

According to the report, the Board's offer has been sent to the Supreme Court, which concluded its 40-day hearing of the matter on Wednesday, by the mediation panel. The other parties -- Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla Virajman among others -- staking a claim to the 2.77 acres of land, will have to accept the offer.

The settlement offer won't be binding on the other parties until it is vetted by the Supreme Court and till it formally permits the Board to withdraw, said the report.

Sources told the newspaper that it was only by a board faction and not the entire board that had put forth the offer and even if the board decided to withdraw, there were other parties on the Muslim side of the argument.

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in 1981 had filed suit for possession of the site. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.