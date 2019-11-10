Ayodhya verdict: Nirmohi Akhara now a divided house

Nirmohi Akhara, one of the petitioners in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, on Saturday remained a divided house over the Supreme Court verdict with a section of its top functionaries expressing resentment over the apex court rejecting the Akhara’s claim over 2.77 acres of the disputed land.

Akhara, however, welcomed the court’s verdict as it brought “satisfaction to the Hindu community, putting an end to a long drawn dispute over Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Certainly there are resentments also as the apex court did not give us a place in its judgement. The Ram Mandir issue is alive today because of Nirmohi Akhara. We have been fighting for it for the past 500 years,” Akhara’s spokesperson Prabhat Singh told DH.

He said the Nirmohi Akhara will go through the over 1,000-page judgement and decide its next course of action. “Yet we welcome the court’s decision keeping in view that it has gone in favour of Hindus and the entire Hindu community is satisfied,” he added.

Akhara spokesperson expressed resentment with the court’s verdict barely few hours after one of its members Mahant Dharmdas told a news agency post-judgement that Akhara had “no regrets” over the court refusing to accept its claim over the land.