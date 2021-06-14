Ayush Ministry's guidelines to protect children from Covid-19: All you need to know

Ayush Ministry has recently issued a 58-page ‘homecare guidelines’, mentioning preventive healthcare using Ayurvedic medicines for children, who are said to be the vulnerable group for a possible third wave of Covid-19 in India.

“Infection is generally milder in children than in adults and most of the children with Covid-19 infection may not require any specific treatment. It has been observed that the prophylaxes (preventive treatment) are the best approach to save children from this deadly virus,” Ayush Ministry stated in the document.

It is also mentioned that few Ayurveda medicines, including other systems of Ayush, have been effective in treating Covid-19. However, the ministry has asked parents to consult a qualified Ayush physician as these are general guidelines and every child might need advice specific to their condition.

“The guidelines are a supplement (add-on to present contemporary line of management) to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and precautionary measures and it should not be taken as its substitute,” the document states.

Covid-19 prevention protocol for children

Like adults, children also need to wash their hands frequently, wear masks and practice social distancing.

Making it mandatory for children in the age group of five to 18 years to wear masks, the guidelines mention, “Offering a small reward may be helpful in case the child is not willingly washing their hands.” Children between two and five years are advised to wear masks under parental supervision.

Kids are advised to wear non-medical or fabric three-layered cotton masks.

The guidelines advise children to stay at home as much as possible, adding, “Avoid attending public functions, social gatherings and crowded places like parks, religious places, markets and group play.”

Ayurveda prophylactic measures for children

The guidelines specifically mention that maintaining good hygiene is essential. Children above two years of age should do proper brushing twice a day while children above five years should do oil pulling and gargle with warm water.

The norms also encourage oil massages, nasal application of oil and yoga practices like pranayama and meditation in children above five years.

Under Ayurveda prophylactic measures and immunity-building solutions, children should be given turmeric milk, chawanprash and a decoction of traditional herbs (Ayush Bal Kwath).

Having adequate sleep and a balanced diet is key to a healthy life. “Help follow the new normal with positivity. Tell them (children) how it helps rather than how difficult it is. Assure them that this is a passing phase. Instil hope by counting the blessings,” the document states.

Protocol for suspected Covid-19 positive children

The guidelines mention five warning signs — fever lasting beyond four-five days, decreased oral intake, the child becoming lethargic, increasing respiratory rate and oxygen saturation dropping below 95 per cent. “If any of them is present, one should take medical opinion,” it states.

In case of symptoms, children can take Ayurvedic medicines after consulting any practitioner.

Suspected Covid-19 positive children are advised to stay away from their grandparents as older people are at a higher risk of contracting the serious infection.