Ayush Secy Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha gets 2 years extension

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha gets two years extension

PTI
PTI,
  • May 19 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock)

Ayurveda expert Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has got two years extension as the secretary, Ministry of Ayush, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The move assumes significance as the Ayush Ministry has been recommending traditional medical system and prescriptions based on it to boost immunity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Kotecha for a period of two years, beyond June 28, 2020, the Personnel Ministry order said.

He was in 2017 appointed special secretary in the Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for three years.

Kotecha took over as the Ayush secretary in October 2017.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayush
Ayush Ministry
Ayurveda

What's Brewing

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 