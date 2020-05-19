Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha gets two years extension

Ayurveda expert Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has got two years extension as the secretary, Ministry of Ayush, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The move assumes significance as the Ayush Ministry has been recommending traditional medical system and prescriptions based on it to boost immunity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Kotecha for a period of two years, beyond June 28, 2020, the Personnel Ministry order said.

He was in 2017 appointed special secretary in the Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for three years.

Kotecha took over as the Ayush secretary in October 2017.