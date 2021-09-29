'Ayushman Bharat to accelerate India's health goals'

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery, says Bill Gates

Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 23:17 ist
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. Credit: AFP File Photo

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and said this will help ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery and accelerate progress on India's health goals.

Also Read | PM launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, says it can bring revolutionary changes

Thanking him, Modi said there is immense scope in leveraging technology for betterment of health infrastructure and India is working hard in this direction.

Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records, on Monday and asserted that it has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bill Gates
Ayushman Bharat
Narendra Modi
Healthcare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

 