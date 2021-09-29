Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery, says Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and said this will help ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery and accelerate progress on India's health goals.

Thanking him, Modi said there is immense scope in leveraging technology for betterment of health infrastructure and India is working hard in this direction.

Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records, on Monday and asserted that it has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare.

