Azad to hold 'Better J&K' rally in Jammu on September 4

51 more J&K Congress leaders quit to join Azad’s new party

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 30 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 15:11 ist
Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

After ending his five-decade association with the Congress last week, former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to hold his maiden rally -- 'Better J&K' -- in Jammu on September 4, where he is expected to launch a new party.

The rally is being held at 11 am on Sunday at Sainik Colony in Jammu even as 51 more Congress leaders from J&K resigned from the party to join Azad’s new party on Tuesday.

Also Read — Ghulam now 'azad', but will he remain 'free' for long?

In a message to the people of J&K, Azad said, “I am happy to see people and political leadership across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir coming to us with heartfelt wishes and a very strong desire to make a new beginning.”

“It is time to pull our socks up and hold hands in this march to rebuild what we have lost. Come join me for a ‘Better J&K’ at 11 am, September 4, Sainik Farms Sainik Colony Jammu,” he added.

Seventy-three-year-old Azad, also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said he will not let the people of the Union Territory down. “Together – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists and others – we will usher in a new era of development and peace in J&K. We have suffered enough,” he added.

