‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi’ to celebrate 75 railway stations important to India’s freedom struggle

The Indian Railways said on Monday it would mark the 75th year of Independence by observing a week of ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi’—from July 18-23—through 27 trains and 75 railway stations, across 24 states that are linked to the Indian freedom struggle.

“The Railways is planning a week-long celebration, which will be called ‘Azadi ki Rail Gadi’, at these stations the trains will be decorated as they undertake their usual journeys. While the stations will be called ‘Swatantrata stations’, the trains will be called ‘spotlight trains’,” chairman and CEO of railway board V K Tripathi said after inaugurating the event.

For this celebratory week, the focus would be on the railway stations and trains that have historical importance. For this, 75 railway stations have been identified as ‘freedom stations’. In these 75 stations across 24 states, apart from the usual decorations of lights and other ornamentations, events such as street plays in local language, light-and-sound shows, display of patriotic films and songs, etc., would also be there, Tripathi said.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is the central government’s initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

Under ‘spot lighting’, 27 identified trains will be flagged off by a freedom fighter’s family from the originating stations. These trains will be appropriately decorated and historical facts about the trains would be depicted for the benefit of the citizens, particularly the younger generation, he said.