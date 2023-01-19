Babita Phogat assures wrestlers protesting against WFI chief of justice

Babita Phogat assures protesting wrestlers of justice

WFI chief as denied the sexual harassment allegations, and has said that he is open to an investigation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2023, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 13:24 ist
Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

As champion wrestlers continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, BJP leader Babita Phogat assured them of justice. 

"We have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today," Babita Phogat said at the protest site in Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and CWG medallist Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday continued their protest against the alleged "dictatorship" of WFI chief. 

The wrestlers have demanded an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share details about their allegations against Singh.

Singh, for his part, has denied the sexual harassment allegations, and has said that he is open to an investigation.

More to follow...

