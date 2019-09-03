Babri litigant accuse female shooter of attacking him

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Suits, was allegedly attacked by a female shooter in Ayodhya, about 150 kilometre from here, on Tuesday.

Ansari, who lodged a complaint with the police in this regard, alleged that female shooter Vartika Singh, who was accompanied by a man, came to his house and expressed her desire to meet him.

"During the conversation, that began with triple talaq and moved on to the Ram temple issue, Vartika became agitated and attacked me," Ansari alleged.

He said that the shooter accused him of being an obstacle in the way of resolution of the Ram temple and wanted him to withdraw his petition.

"I told her that there were many other Muslim and Hindu litigants in the matter but she did not listen to me and kept on repeating that I was hindering the construction of Ram temple," Ansari said.

The Babri litigant apprehended threat to his life and urged the state government to ensure his safety.

Vartika, who was a state level shooter, refuted the allegation and said that Ansari used "provocative" and "objectionable" words during the conversation.

A local police official said that a complaint was lodged in this connection by Ansari.

"Both Vartika Singh and her male companion have been taken into custody... We are investigating the matter," the official said.

The title suits are currently being heard in the supreme court.