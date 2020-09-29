Babri Masjid demolition case: Court to pronounce verdict today, security tightened

Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a special CBI court, on Wednesday, would pronounce its verdict in the case in which several senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh were accused.

Special Judge (CBI) S K Yadav has directed all the thirty-two accused persons to be present in the court on that day. There were 49 accused persons in this case but 17 of them have died since then.

The court had reserved its verdict in the case on September 1 after the conclusion of the hearing.

Security has been tightened in and around the court as well as in different parts in the state in view of the verdict. ''We are taking every precautionary measure to ensure peace and tranquility in the state,'' said a senior police official on Tuesday.

All the accused persons, many of whom were charged with conspiracy, denied the charges and claimed that they were falsely implicated in the matter by the then Congress regime.

The accused persons, who died during the pendency of the trial, included former VHP international president Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya, Mahant Avaidyanath, and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's father Bala Saheb Thackeray.

The Supreme Court had directed the special CBI judge to deliver the verdict by September 30. The judge S.K.Yadav would be retiring on Wednesday.

The cases, which pertained to the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, by thousands of 'karsevaks', were heard on a daily basis by the special CBI judge.

Soon after the demolition of the disputed structure, two FIRs were registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya against unidentified 'karsevaks', Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and BJP leaders.

Forty-seven other FIRs were also registered later.

The CBI, which was handed over the investigation of the cases, had filed a single charge sheet in all the cases. The Allahabad High Court, upon being approached by the BJP leaders, ordered to drop proceedings against them as the state government had not issued a fresh notification transferring the trial of FIR no 198 in which their names were mentioned to the special CBI court.

The keenly awaited verdict assumes significance as it comes barely two months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Incidentally, a court would be hearing a petition claiming ownership of Srikrishna Janmabhoomi and seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the complex in Mathura on Wednesday.