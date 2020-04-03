Babus in J&K differ over shortage of protective kits to fight COVID-19

As cornavirus pandemic is posing more and more challenges with each passing day, babus in Jammu and Kashmir Health department are not on same page over the widespread shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medicos and other health workers in the Union Territory (UT) hospitals.

In official communications, Commissioner Health and Medical Education and Director Health Services Kashmir have issued two separate orders on April 1. While the Commissioner has admitted that there was lack of proper and adequate personal protection gear in hospitals, the Director in his letter has snubbed doctors and other paramedical staff and asked them to desist from criticizing administration in public.

A letter by Atal Dulloo Commissioner, Health and Medical Education vide No. PS/FC/HME/2020/23 reads: “It has been observed that at many places health care Professionals have been complaining of non-availability of personal protective gears to look after the patients suffering from COVID-19 and have also been demanding of accommodation for the doctors and staff members, who are dealing with COVID-19 positive cases, admitted in the hospitals.”

In the communication, Dulloo had asked all heads of departments to ensure the safety of the health care professionals, who are working hard to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

However, contrary to the Commissioner's order, the Director came up with a separate order on the same day and snubbed doctors and other paramedical staff on raising voice over inadequate facilities.

In a letter no DHSK/IDSP/2019-20/618-30, the Director writes: “It has been observed that some of the Government servants are publicly criticizing the efforts of the administration to combat the pandemic of Covid-19, which is against the service conduct rules. There can be difference of opinion or some minor issues, which the government employees can bring into the notice of concerned authorities so that the issue is redressed instead of putting that issue in social media, print and electronic media which is causing more harm than good to the public and administration in combating Covid-19."

While issuing stern messages to medicos and paramedical staff, he writes: "Hence forth strict action will be initiated against such elements, who resort to such uncalled for reporting to the media. Any person disobeying any regulation or order made under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860)."

Several leading doctors have already raised voice over the lack of PPEs needed to deal with COVID-19 patients at hospitals and quarantine centers. “Doctors across the frontlines are extremely concerned about the lack of PPE. Many have told us they have tried to raise concerns through the proper channels but have been warned against taking these concerns further,” a senior medico at GMC, Srinagar, told DH wishing anonymity.

“At this time when we desperately need every single doctor on the frontline, some have had their careers threatened, and at least two doctors have been suspended from work. This is unacceptable. Doctors have a moral duty to make their concerns regarding COVID-19 public if these cannot be resolved locally,” he added.