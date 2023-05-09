Baby with complex neurological disorder successfully treated

A baby with a complex neurological disorder causing convulsions was successfully treated at the Motherhood Hospitals in Pune.

The baby was known to have a condition called “neonatal encephalopathy”, meningitis with hypoplasia of corpus callosum.

A team led by Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals at Lullanagar in Pune treated the baby.

The baby’s parents are from Haveli, a taluk of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Neonatal seizures or neonatal convulsions are epileptic fits occurring from birth to the end of the neonatal period. The neonatal period is the most vulnerable of all periods of life for developing seizures, particularly in the first one to two days to the first week from birth. It could be life-threatening if not treated at the right time. Further follow-ups are needed for such NICU graduates for monitoring their growth and development

It was a term baby weighing 3.4 kg and had delayed crying at birth. The baby had convulsions/seizures/fits starting at 28 hours of life along with lethargy. The baby was referred to Motherhood Hospitals, wherein he needed NICU care and support.

“The baby was lethargic and had episodes of convulsions or epileptic seizures on arrival at the hospital which required multiple anticonvulsants medication to control it. The EEG test showed suggestive disturbed neurological function, also called neonatal encephalopathy,” said Dr Bichkar.

In this condition, a bundle of nerves connecting the left and the right side of the brain is partially missing.

“Symptoms range from minor intelligence issues to developmental delays and seizures. Causes for this condition include genetic inheritance, foetal alcohol syndrome or injury or infection during the second trimester of pregnancy. Treatment for an absent corpus callosum depends on how the disorder affects an individual. It often includes genetic counselling, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy to minimise developmental delay, speech therapy or special education to address intellectual issues,” the doctor said.

The parents continued treatment after the baby was discharged from the hospital after three weeks.