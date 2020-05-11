Back on Track: Here is a list of the trains, stations, schedule, fares

The interstate passenger train services are set to get back on track as the Union Railway Ministry decided, on Sunday, to open up services from Delhi to 15 major cities, about 50 days after they were shut down. The network is expected to be operational from Tuesday.

After 47 days of the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus, the measure is a step towards relaxing restrictions in a staggered manner.

"Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, 2020. Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes," the Railway Ministry said in a statement. "It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train."

Officials told PTI that passengers travelling in these trains may not be given blankets and linen to reduce the chances of the spread of coronavirus. There will be special norms for the air-conditioning inside the coaches and temperatures will be kept slightly higher than the usual and maximum supply of only fresh air will be ensured, PTI said in a report.

How can you book a ticket?

The tickets for the 15 trains can be booked only on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11. Tatkal bookings are not allowed. Bookings via agents are also prohibited. The trains will be made similar to the Rajdhani model, as they do not have unreserved seats. All these trains will be run only with AC coaches - AC tier 1, AC tier 2 and AC tier 3.

The fare is also expected to be of the same range as the Rajdhani trains.

Passengers will be screened at the stations as those without any symptoms of COVID-19 only will be allowed to board the trains. Face masks are mandatory for travellers.

What are the routes of these trains?

According to the ministry, 15 pairs - a total of 30 trips - of air-conditioned “special trains” will run to and fro between New Delhi and 15 major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Here is the full list:

1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh

2. New Delhi to Agartala

3. New Delhi to Howrah

4. New Delhi to Patna

5. New Delhi to Bilaspur

6. New Delhi to Ranchi

7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar

8. New Delhi to Secunderabad

9. New Delhi to Bengaluru

10. New Delhi to Chennai

11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

12. New Delhi to Madgaon

13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central

14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad

15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi

What is the schedule of these trains?

Eight of them i.e from New Delhi to Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, will run every day. According to the Indian Railways, the trains running from New Delhi to Agartala and Secunderabad is scheduled to go once a week; the ones from New Delhi to Madgaon, Ranchi, Bilaspur and Chennai twice a week; and to Thiruvananthapuram thrice a week.

How many stops will be there between each station?

There would be only a few stops, mostly coinciding with operational stoppages, according to reports.

As the nation is at what may be the last week of the lockdown, the government is taking a step-by-step approach to open the shutdown. The NDMA on Sunday also allowed industries to be operational.

What are the fares?

The fares may be similar to that of the Rajdhani Express trains.

The base fare for the trains, according to the IRCTC website is as follows:

Nizamuddin-Bangaluru Rajdhani (Bangalore Rajdhani): AC 3 tier is Rs 3,830, Rs 5,425 for AC tier 2 and Rs 6,735 for AC tier 1

New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani (Mumbai Rajdhani): AC 3 tier is Rs 2,725, Rs 3,825 for AC tier 2 and Rs 4,730 for AC tier 1

Nizamuddin-Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani: AC 3 tier is Rs 2,725, Rs 3,825 for AC tier 2 and Rs 4,730 for AC tier 1

Nizamuddin-Chennai Central (Chennai Rajdhani): Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 3,700, Rs 4,540 for AC tier 2 and Rs 6,415 for AC tier 1

Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani (Trivandrum Rajdhani): AC 3 tier is Rs 4,380, Rs 6,265 for AC tier 2 and Rs 7,770 for AC tier 1

New Delhi-Howrah (via Gaya) Kolkata Rajdhani: AC tier 3 is Rs 2,780, Rs 3,895 in AC tier 2 and Rs 4,825 in AC tier 1

New Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani: Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 2,170, Rs 3,010 for AC tier 2 and Rs 3,720 for AC tier 1