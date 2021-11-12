Bajrang Dal activist accused of attack on Prakash Jha got bail in one day: Report

The Prant Pramukh (regional head) of the Bhopal Unit of Bajrang Dal, Suresh Sudele, previously convicted of murder, who is one of the main accused in the attack on filmmaker Prakash Jha and his crew, got bail just one day later along with six others, according to a report by NDTV.

Sudele was, in 2011, convicted for the murder of Bhagchand, a Bhopal-based businessman, getting bail four years later. However, listing relatively minor charges which ensured easy bail for the accused, police were quoted as saying that they can't be blamed as the Ashram team is not keen on pressing charges.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

Last month, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly ransacked the set of the web series Ashram in Bhopal and also threw ink at producer-director Prakash Jha, accusing him of portraying the Hindu community wrongly.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also criticised Madhya Pradesh police for going soft on the right-wing outfit and alleged that it was involved in the killing of office bearers of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Mandla district.

"We did not threaten Prakash Jha, it was a symbolic protest. Their bouncers from Bhopal attacked us first then this incident happened," Sudele told NDTV.

Sudele has reportedly featured in pictures with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among other BJP and RSS leaders.

"Suresh Sudele organises the attacks and many including the state Home Minister praise him. He is on bail in a murder case. If the government will shelter such people who have broken laws then how will we build a film city and generate more employment? He should be sent to prison immediately, it's unfortunate that the state government is sheltering him," former state Law Minister and Congress leader, PC Sharma, said.

Supporting Bajrang Dal's demand to change the name of the web series after the attack, Narottam Mishra had said that producers and directors will have to inform the authorities about 'objectionable content or scenes' in the script before seeking permission t o shoot in the state.

