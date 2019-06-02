Bajrang Dal's 'firearm training' sparks row

The photos of an alleged arms training camp organised by Bajrang Dal at a school in Mumbai has sparked off a major controversy.

The Thane (Rural) police have assigned the investigation to the Navghar police station after the Democratic Youth Federation of India took the matter to it.

Pictures revealed that people were carrying rifles but additional superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said that initial investigations have revealed that swords and rifles were not used.

According to reports, the camp was held at Seven Eleven Academy owned by Narendra Mehta, the BJP MLA from Mira Road.

The school premises, located on Mira Road in the suburbs of Mumbai, was rented to Bajrang Dal for the event.

The photos of arms training are being verified to find out whether these are of the camp here or somewhere else.

Coming ahead of monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, the Opposition has trained guns on the government with chief spokesman of the NCP, Nawab Malik, saying: "There should be action against the concerned BJP MLA and Bajrang Dal".