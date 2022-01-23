Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM

Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever, says PM Modi

A hardline Hindutva leader, Thackeray was born in 1926 and founded the Shiv Sena

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 10:37 ist

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

A hardline Hindutva leader, Thackeray was born in 1926 and founded the Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally for a long time before it severed ties in 2019. Thackeray died in 2012.

 

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PM Modi
India News
Shiv Sena
Bal Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

The men who rediscovered India

The men who rediscovered India

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

 