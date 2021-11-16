Balancing act: After S-400 from Russia, India moves to buy Predator B drones from US

The government may soon clear a proposal to buy 30 armed drones from the United States at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 21,000 crore, even as President Joe Biden’s administration remained non-committal on granting India a waiver from the CAATSA sanctions for procuring S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

The Defence Acquisition Council of the Government of India may soon clear the proposal to buy 30 MQ-9 Reaper (aka Predator B) drones from the General Atomics of the United States. The drones will be procured for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

India’s move to buy the Predator B armed drones from General Atomics signals its keenness to strike a delicate balance in its military hardware imports from Russia and the US.

New Delhi will also hold a series of key engagements with both Washington DC and Moscow over the next few weeks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host their counterparts in the Russian Government, Sergei Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu, for the 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi early next month — just ahead of the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. Jaishankar and Singh will also visit Washington DC soon for a similar 2+2 dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Rajnath Singh.

India’s October 2010 deal to buy five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile systems from Almaz-Antey Corporation of Russia at an estimated cost of Rs 39,000 crore has been an irritant in its relations with the US. The deal put India at risk of being subjected to US sanctions under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which Biden’s predecessor President Donald Trump had signed into law in August 2017. The Section 231 of the CAATSA mandates secondary sanctions to any nation entering into high-value deals to procure military hardware from Russia. The US already placed entities in China and Turkey under the CAATSA sanctions for procuring S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

India has been asking the US to grant it a waiver from the CAATSA sanctions, arguing that it could not abruptly lessen its dependence on military hardware from Russia, given the decades-old defence ties between the two nations. It also pointed out that it needed the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, in view of escalating tension along the India-China disputed boundary.

But the Biden Administration remained non-committal on granting the waiver for India from the CAATSA sanctions, despite growing clamour for it from the US lawmakers.

Russia is likely to complete the delivery of the first unit of the S-400 missile defence systems to India by the end of this year.

Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, last month acknowledged during a visit to New Delhi that India’s decision to buy S-400 Triumf missile defence systems from Russia was a “problem” in the relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC, as it was not in the security interests of anyone.

