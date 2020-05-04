Balancing between duty and family: Women govt officials unfazed

Work-life balance has got an entirely different meaning for a group of women government officials in West Bengal. They are in charge of implementing lockdown and other preventive measures in Baruipur which although a subdivision covers a massive area of 1350 square kilometres, larger than the Kalimpong district in North Bengal. It is located in South 24 Paraganas district.

The woman officials are engaged in the herculean task of monitoring and implementing lockdown measures among a population of at least 22 lakhs. While some of them have to console their children after returning home late night others are handling household chores with a smile on their face after gruelling days at work.

The team is led by the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Debarati Sarkar. It comprises of two Deputy Magistrate Rakhi Pal and Deputy Collector Roshni Sarkar, Officer in Charge of Baruipur women police station Kakali Ghosh Kundu along with other officials.

Since domestic help is unable to come to work due to the lockdown things have become even more challenging for Debarati Sarkar. After returning home from the office she constantly coordinates with other officials over the phone while cooking and cleaning. However, one thing has lightened her mood. Understanding her mother’s stress Debarati’s 10 years old is doing her best to help her in cooking.

Deputy Magistrate Rakhi Pal’s husband is also a government official. When they return home at night their five-year-old daughter clings to her parents, unable to understand their prolonged absence from home.

“ It is a crisis situation. We have to keep our families safe and do our duty with equal dedication. We are hopeful of emerging victorious in the battle against COVID-19,” said Rakhi.

As for Roshni Sarkar although her three-year-old daughter is peeved with her mother’s prolonged absence from home the well being of the people is her main cause of concern now.

District Magistrate of South 24 Paraganas P Ulganathan said that “the way the women officials of the district is successfully doing their work while looking after their families also is definitely worthy of praise.”

For these women officials the boundaries between office and home have become blurred and they are unfazed in face of the battle against COVID-19.