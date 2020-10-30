Ramdev demands public hanging of Ballabgarh culprits

Ballabgarh student killing case: Ramdev demands public hanging of culprits

Nikita Tomar was murdered in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Oct 30 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 13:43 ist
Ramdev. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Yoga guru Ramdev has demanded public hanging of the killers of a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh, terming the murder as a case of "love jihad".

The killings in the name of "love jihad" in different parts of the country are "shameful and a blot on the name of India", he said.

"Public hanging of the accused alone can prevent reiteration of such crimes," the yoga guru told reporters here after a religious function held at the Patanjali Yogpeeth on Thursday.

Nikita Tomar was murdered in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh on October 26.

Read: College girl shot dead after she resists abduction in Haryana; family alleges 'love jihad'

A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case. The main accused Tausif, hailing from Sohna in Gurgaon, and his accomplice Rehan, who is from Nuh, have been arrested.

Ramdev also demanded formulation of stringent laws against what he called love jihad and dealing sternly with perpetrators of crimes against women in the name of it. He also advised Islamic clerics to oppose "love jihad" to put brakes on such crimes.

The woman's father had alleged that the main accused Tausif had been harassing her for the last two years and pressing her for marriage, which she refused. He had also claimed that Tausif was trying to convert Nikita.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

murder
Haryana
Ramdev
Love jihad

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 