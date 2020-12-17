Ballari DC Nakul appointed pvt secretary to Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul on Thursday appointed as private secretary to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

Nakul, a 2010 batch Karnataka cadre officer, is known for utmost transparency in handling of administrative matters. In his tenure, Ballari became the first district in the country to prepare and upload an audit report of Covid expenditures in the district.

Nakul’s appointment comes at a time when Sitharaman is busy preparing 2021-22 Budget for Covid-affected economy, which is expected to consume most of her time.

A source familiar to the development told DH, a private secretary from the state she represents in the Upper House will be of immense help in keeping her abreast with the developments and taking care of the development of the state.

A BE graduate in in Electronics and Communications, Nakul had secured an all-India rank of 31 in 2010 USPC Civil Services exam. He is known for his efficient handling of administration and has made a mark in deft handling of Covid situation in the state and providing humanitarian relief to people.

A native of Kushalanagar in Kodagu district, Nakul has impressed his political bosses for efficient use of district mineral fund and state disaster management fund for Covid relief such as setting up Covid wards in hospitals, construction of oxygen tanks, procuring masks, PPE kits, medicines and equipment.

On his deputation to central service, Nakul told DH, "The PMO had sought my opinion two weeks back. I couldn't say no... It's an opportunity to learn new lessons of public administration. I will join the Central service after the completion of gram panchayat election process."