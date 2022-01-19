Ban on international flights extended till February 28 amid Covid-19 surge

India will keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till February 28, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.

However, flights under the air bubble arrangement will not be affected.

As per the previous order, the ban was to be in place till January 31.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the DGCA had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services.

More to follow...

