Bangladesh cancels yet another official visit to India

With Dhaka cancelling yet another high-profile visit to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Monday sought to allay the concerns of Bangladesh over the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, stating that it was “entirely internal” to India.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) of Bangladesh, was scheduled to arrive in here on Monday leading an 18-member-delegation on a visit to India. The visit was called off just as other high-profile official visits from Dhaka to New Delhi had been cancelled after the Modi government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

Dhaka called off the proposed visit by Chaudhury and the delegation of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad to New Delhi just about a fortnight ahead of Modi’s proposed tour to the neighbouring country.

Modi is likely to visit Dhaka from March 16 to 18. He will hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, apart from attending an event to mark the beginning of the celebration of birth centenary of the neighbouring nation’s founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in Dhaka on Monday, primarily to lay the groundwork for the Modi’s visit to Bangladesh as well as to allay concerns of the Hasina government.