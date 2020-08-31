Bangladesh President, PM mourn Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed sorrow over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, describing him as a "true friend" and recalling his “outstanding and unforgettable” contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War.

Mukherjee, a veteran politician, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

"His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the political arena of the sub-continent," Hamid said, describing Mukherjee as a "real and sincere friend" of Bangladesh.

He said Mukherjee played a crucial role in mobilising international support for Bangladesh's 1971 independence which "quickened our victory".

Hasina also called Mukherjee a “true friend” of Bangladesh and a guardian-like figure to her family.

“The news of Mr Pranab Mukherjee’s demise deeply saddened her . . . she became emotional and nostalgic as she reminisced her many memories with him,” state-run BSS reported quoting the premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Hasina, he said, also recalled Mukherjee's “outstanding and unforgettable” contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War.

“I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War,” she said.

Hasina said Mukherjee always extended her cooperation to her family while they were in exile in India after the assassination of her father and Bangladesh's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 along with most of his family members.

“In such a bad time Pranab Mukherjee always enquired about my family and stood beside us in any of our necessity,” Hasina said, adding she also drew his cooperation and encouragement even after her return to Bangladesh.

“He (Pranab Mukherjee) is our guardian and family friend and he always provided courage to us in any crisis,” she said.

The prime minister said with Mukherjee's demise, India lost a learned and patriotic leader, while Bangladesh lost a nearest person.

“He (Parnab Mukherjee) will remain alive as a glittering star in the politics of the subcontinent,” she said.

Parliamentary speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury, main parliamentary opposition Jatiya Party chief GM Quader and senior ministers also mourned Mukherjee's death.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.