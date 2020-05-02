Sale of non-essentials allowed in green, orange zones

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms allowed in green, orange zones: MHA

PTI
PTI,
  • May 02 2020, 14:08 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 15:00 ist
Representative photo (Credit: AFP)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday clarified that barber shops and salons will be allowed to operate in green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning May 4, besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms.

The MHA on Friday, while extending the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks till May 17, lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones.

There are no restrictions on sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms in green and orange zones, a home ministry spokesperson said, adding that barber shops and salons are also allowed to open in these areas.

The exemptions will be effective from May 4 when the third phase of the lockdown will begin. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Home Affairs
MHA

