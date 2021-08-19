BARC CEO Sunil Lulla quits

BARC CEO Sunil Lulla quits

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 23:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sunil Lulla, who headed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) through the television viewership assessment body's most tumultuous time, has quit, officials said on Thursday.

Lulla, who had joined the body in October 2019, succeeding Partho Dasgupta, has stepped down, they said, without divulging the reasons for the move or specifying any details on the planned succession.

During Dasgupta's term as the chief executive, the Mumbai police had started a probe into allegations of manipulation of television rating points (TRP), which led to the arrest of Dasgupta and a slew of other officials from the council and Hansa, the agency appointed by it as a vendor.

The police alleged that households under monitoring were paid to keep their TV sets on, which led to an artificial increase in a particular channel's viewership number. Dasgupta's alleged chats with Republic TV channel's Arnab Goswami also led to a controversy.

BARC responded to it by suspending the weekly ratings on news channels and assured everybody about taking a slew of steps to be as accurate as possible on its core work. 

An email sent to a spokesperson for BARC about the resignation was not immediately answered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BARC
television

Related videos

What's Brewing

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

 