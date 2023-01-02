BARC veteran Shukla takes over as AERB chairman

BARC veteran Dinesh Kumar Shukla takes over as AERB chairman

He has been associated with the commissioning of high flux research reactor Dhruva

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 02 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 14:45 ist
Dinesh Kumar Shukla. Credit: Twitter/@PBNS_India

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, an internationally-acclaimed expert in the field of nuclear safety and former Executive Director of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), has taken over as the Chairman of the body.

The mission of the AERB is to ensure the use of ionising radiation and nuclear energy in India does not cause undue risk to the health of people and the environment.

Shukla took charge on December 31, 2022, and he will have a tenure of three years.

After graduating from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in Mechanical Engineering in 1980, Shukla joined the Bhabha Atomic Energy research Centre (BARC) in 1981.

He has since been associated with the commissioning of high flux research reactor Dhruva and later held the position of Head, Reactor Operations Division (ROD), BARC.

In 2015, he joined AERB where he served in various capacities, including Member of the Board, Executive Director and Chairman of Safety Review Committee for Operating Plants (SARCOP).

In February 2021, Shukla superannuated from AERB and since then, had been actively mentoring nuclear energy professionals on nuclear safety and regulations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nuclear energy

What's Brewing

Timeline of demonetisation case

Timeline of demonetisation case

Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023

Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023

Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower

Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 