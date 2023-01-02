BARC veteran Dinesh Kumar Shukla takes over as AERB chairman

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, an internationally-acclaimed expert in the field of nuclear safety and former Executive Director of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), has taken over as the Chairman of the body.
The mission of the AERB is to ensure the use of ionising radiation and nuclear energy in India does not cause undue risk to the health of people and the environment.
Shukla took charge on December 31, 2022, and he will have a tenure of three years.
After graduating from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in Mechanical Engineering in 1980, Shukla joined the Bhabha Atomic Energy research Centre (BARC) in 1981.
He has since been associated with the commissioning of high flux research reactor Dhruva and later held the position of Head, Reactor Operations Division (ROD), BARC.
In 2015, he joined AERB where he served in various capacities, including Member of the Board, Executive Director and Chairman of Safety Review Committee for Operating Plants (SARCOP).
In February 2021, Shukla superannuated from AERB and since then, had been actively mentoring nuclear energy professionals on nuclear safety and regulations.
