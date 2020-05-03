Barring containment zones, CM Arvind Kejriwal wants Delhi to be a green zone

Saddled with a bleeding economy and job loss, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to lift the lockdown across the national capital except in containment zones, saying his government is well prepared to handle any health crisis arising out of it.

He wanted the whole of Delhi to be declared a green zone from the existing classification as a red zone, while enforcing strict restrictions and sealing the containment zones in around 95 localities.

Kejriwal's appeal for opening up the capital came as he highlighted that his government could earn just around Rs 300 crore in April, which usually fetches around Rs 3,500 crore in the same month in earlier occasions.

Supporting his argument for lifting restrictions, the Chief Minister said his government has utilised the lockdown to prepare itself for the possible increase in cases when lockdown is eased by earmarking hospitals and arranging medical kits.

Giving more weight to his appeal, Kejriwal also announced that his government will allow all relaxations provided by the Centre in its new guidelines during the extended period of lockdown till May 17.

"After almost one-and-half months into lockdown, Delhi is now ready for lifting of the lockdown. We have followed all guidelines. We are facing two challenges with the Centre putting the whole of Delhi in red zone. One is that people are troubled. Second is that a number of people have lost jobs. Shops are shut and traders are affected. Industries are also shut," he said.

Kejriwal highlighted that this has resulted in the "collapse" of Delhi economy and the revenue earned in April was not even enough for paying salaries of government employees. "How will we run the government?" he said.

He said COVID-19 is here to stay and people, governments and the country should be prepared for that, as there will be no situation anywhere in the world that there will be no cases of the virus infection.

"I have appealed to the Centre to change the profile of the capital from red zone to green zone barring the containment zones. Markets should open. May be we can think of an odd-even scheme for markets. This is the time to lift the lockdown. There will be an increase in cases. But we are ready to face it because we are prepared. I hope the Centre will positively act on our appeal," he said.

Delhi has seen an increase in the number of cases in the previous week when 1,314 cases were reported between April 26 and May 2. This is a rise of 74.73% rise from April 19-25 figure of 752 cases.

Kejriwal government has been under pressure from various quarters, especially from the traders, to open up the capital.