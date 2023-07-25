Barring STs, SCs, no caste census since independence, says govt

The central government has not enumerated caste-wise population other than Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the census since independence, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said some political parties and a few organisations have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming census.

Also Read | What explains this dehumanising caste violence?

He said in the census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated.

"The government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in census since independence," he said, replying to a written question.