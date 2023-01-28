India Political Updates: PM Modi to address annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi today
updated: Jan 28 2023, 08:48 ist
08:48
BJP may tie up again with NPP in Meghalaya after Feb 27 polls
BJP's national Vice President M Chuba Ao on Friday did not rule out the option of forging an alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya after the February 27 Assembly polls.
The relationship between the BJP and the NPP, which leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government, soured due to various reasons specially since the BJP's state Vice President Bernard N. Marak was arrested on July 25 last year for allegedly running a 'brothel'.
08:08
PM Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi later today.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Asind in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan for 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity of the state
In a development that could provide a major boost to the ruling BJP in Tripura ahead of the February 16 Assembly polls, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MLA Moboshar Ali and Trinamool Congress leader Subal Bhowmik on Friday joined the saffron party in the national capital.
Ali and Bhowmik joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and the party's spokesperson and northeastern states' in-charge Sambit Patra.
07:59
HM Amit Shah in Hubballi today
Union HM & BJP leader Amit Shah to attend various events & take part in a roadshow organised by the party in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad & Belagavi today.
During his visit, HM Shah will also address a public meeting in Kittur Assembly constituency of Belagavi dist
'If mahants are talking about beheading are they not terrorists' says Swami Prasad Maurya
#WATCH | "....If a person from any other religion would've talked about beheading someone or chopping off someone's tongue, they would've been branded as terrorists. If mahants are talking about beheading me&chopping off my tongue, are they not terrorists&butchers?"says SP Maurya pic.twitter.com/usQzOdBE4E
