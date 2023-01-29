India Political Live: PM Modi to address first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2023 at 11 am
updated: Jan 29 2023, 08:39 ist
Track the political updates from India, only with DH!
08:37
Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said some people deliberately spread wrong news about the China issue, knowing it is not true, for politics and by talking about some land which was taken by China in 1962, they give the impression this happened recently.
08:35
CPI(M) RS MP John Brittas writes to Union Labour Min Bhupendra Yadav against circular directing stoppage of current higher pension to a large section of retired EPF Pensioners and recovery of the pension amount
John Brittas CPI(M) RS MP writes to Union Labour Min Bhupendra Yadav against the circular dated 25th Jan issued by Employees' Provident Fund Organization directing stoppage of current higher pension to a large section of retired EPF Pensioners and recovery of the pension amount. pic.twitter.com/KWCknzoKOH
Putting rest to all speculations, the leaders of the ruling BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Saturday announced that their alliance will continue.
However, IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang and general secretary Prasanta Debbarma were absent at the media briefing during which the announcement was made. (IANS)
07:22
BJP-IPFT alliance to continue: Tripura CM
