I-T 'survey' at BBC: 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation, wishes to operate in India but doesn't respect it,' says BJP

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation. The 'survey' comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a two-part contentious series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat. Follow the latest updates on the saga, only with DH.
BBC 'most corrupt' corporation in the world; its propaganda and Congress' agenda go together: BJP at press meet
The IT raid at BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism: K C Venugopal
The highest agency in the country has taken its decision. Now will the Oppn adhere to this agency or will it side with BBC. No agency is above the law of the country: Gaurav Bhatia
The most important question is that why is the Congress not trusting constitutional agencies? They only trust those agencies that may do bad for India but help the Oppn in their political agenda: BJP
According to reports, the employees of the broadcasting corporation were asked not to use their computer systems
According to reports, the employees of the broadcasting corporation were asked not to use their computer systems and phones, including their personal ones.
Reports quoting sources said the employees working in the afternoon shift at the BBC's Delhi office were asked to work from home, while those present in the office were asked to leave early.
In Delhi, the Income Tax officials reached the BBC office at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, said the sources.
The sources also said that the team reached there to verify documents.
There are larger questions to ask to the Oppn.
BBC had termed Holi a 'filthy' festival. How venomous, shallow the reporting of the BBC is. Adding to that, BBC wishes to operate in India yet refuses to respect the country: BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia
BBC had called a terrorist that stood against India charismatic: BJP spokesperson
cong should recall how Indira Gandhi had banned BBC herself: BJP Spokesperson
If any agency is working in india it needs to adhere to the laws of India. if they have not done anything wrong, then why are the scared?: Gaurav Bhatia
Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC: Jairam Ramesh
The Congress took a swipe at the government over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices, saying while they are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue it is after the BBC.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).
"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.
Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman at Sebi office: Mahua Moitra
Anybody who speaks of the Gujarat 2002 carnage, writes, investigates it, is bound to face the vindictiveness and the wrath of the regime. It is a pattern in case you missed it: Rana Ayyub
Congress dubs I-T raids on BBC 'undeclared emergency'
The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said.
As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.