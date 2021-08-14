BCAS, Delhi Airport organise Fit India Freedom Run

Sagar Kulkarni
  • Aug 14 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 22:31 ist
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel take part in a "Fit India Freedom Run 2.0" to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Credit: AFP Photo

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday, organised Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to commemorate 75th Independence Day.

The Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 was flagged off by Ankit Garg, Deputy Director-General, BCAS Headquarters in which several participants including RAXA personnel, who are deployed for security at large office spaces at the airport, took part.

The Run started from the flag staff near New Udan Bhawan at Delhi Airport and the participants covered a distance of 3.5 km, passing through the general aviation terminal and public transport centre before reaching the finish line at the flag mast.

The event aims to bring awareness about behavioural changes and motivate common people towards a more physically active lifestyle.

Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives.

“Such initiatives will motivate people to move towards a more physically active lifestyle and stay fit,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said.

BCAS
Delhi Airport
Fit India
Independence Day

