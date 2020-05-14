BCI allows lawyers not to wear coats, gowns in courts

As a precautionary measure to contain infection of COVID-19, advocates' regulatory body, Bar Council of India on Thursday relaxed the rules for them to wear coats and gowns. It allowed the advocates to appear in white shirts, salwar kameez and sarees with bands before any court or tribunal of the country during the hearings being held through video conferencing.

"No coats, gowns or robes are required to be worn during the time period during which the threat of the spread of coronavirus looms large or till such time the Council further issues another administrative order modifying or overriding this order," it said.

The BCI issued the administrative order, which came into effect with immediate effect, in order to deal with the present pandemic situation.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and other judges took up cases through video conferencing while wearing white shirts with bands. He said the lawyers and advocates should not wear coats and gowns for the time being as they made easier to catch the virus. Advocates at present appear before the court from their homes or offices.

Subsequently, the top Court issued a circular, dispensing with the practice of wearing coats and gowns for lawyers.

After the countrywide lockdown was imposed since March 25, courts across the country have been conducting hearings of extremely urgent matters through video conferencing.

It was earlier seen that the courts took objections to lawyers appearing in some cases without having been properly dressed up.

On May 5, a lawyer was found wearing 'baniyan' (vest) during a hearing through video conferencing before the Rajasthan High Court.

The HC then adjourned the matter and reminded him of decorum of the court and provision of the Advocates Act of wearing proper uniform in pleading a case.