BCI chairman seeks subsistence allowance of Rs 20,000 per month for young advocates

Bar Council of India's Chairman on Tuesday shot off a letter to the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of all states to provide a subsistence allowance of Rs 20,000 per month for the young advocates in these "trying times" of coronavirus pandemic.

He maintained that the families of many advocates have come to the stage of starvation and soon huge numbers will follow suit.

"The entire world and entire country is passing through the most difficult time, owing to the menace of Coronavirus."

"However, in such a time of crisis, when the courts are working in a restricted manner, and clients out of justified precaution, and fear are not flocking the courts, the work and earning opportunities for the young advocates have ceased, making it difficult for them to make both ends meet," BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.

He demanded for creating a helpline number, an email and a whatsapp number for allocating funds as subsistence allowance directly or through the state governments and/or through the State Bar Council, otherwise, deprivation of basic and essential facilities will surely lead them to starvation, and illness.

"It is a question of keeping themselves and their families alive, by providing them with basic food and taking care of there medicinal and health needs," he said.