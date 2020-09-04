BCI seeks to examine Prashant Bhushan case

The Bar Council of India has sought the examination of advocate Prashant Bhushan's case following his conviction and sentence of Re one by the Supreme Court.

"The General Council of the Bar Council of India has unanimously resolved to direct the Bar Council of Delhi, where Bhushan is enrolled as an advocate, to examine the matter and proceed as per law and rules to decide the same as expeditiously as possible," it said.

In a press statement, the top regulatory body of the advocates' Secretary Srimanto Sen informed that a meeting of the General Council was held on Thursday through video conferencing to discuss the judgement of August 14 and the order on sentence on August 31 against Bhushan.

"The Council is of the view that the tweets and statements made by Bhushan, advocate and the Judgment of the Supreme Court need thorough study and examination by the Bar Council in the light of the statutory duties, powers and functions conferred on it," the statement said.

The Council relied upon Sections 24A and 35 of the Advocates’ Act, 1961 and the rules framed thereunder, allowing disciplinary proceedings against a lawyer held guilty of professional or other misconduct.

Bhushan held guilty of Suo Motu criminal contempt, refused to tender an apology or express regret for tweets, leading to a fine of Re one or three months jail and debar from practice for three years.

He maintained his tweets posted on June 27 and 29 were bona fide beliefs and were meant to express his anguish with the Supreme Court for "a deviation from its sterling past record".