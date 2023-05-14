Be careful in invoking SC/ST Act, SC tells police authorities 

The Supreme Court has told the police officers not to invoke stringent provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a mechanical manner without considering factual aspects of a complaint as the stringent law results in serious consequences for the accused.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said the officer has to be satisfied that the provisions would prima facie apply to the case at hand.

"This court would indicate that the officers, who institute an FIR, based on any complaint, are duty-bound to be vigilant before invoking any provision of a very stringent statute, like the SC/ST Act, which imposes serious penal consequences on the concerned accused," the court said.

The court set aside proceedings and quashed such an FIR lodged by Bengaluru police against Gulam Mustafa, Managing Director of GM Infinite Dwelling (India) Private Limited.

The court said the criminal proceedings were initiated with ulterior motives, for oblique reasons in a clear case of vengeance.

One Venkatesh lodged a complaint against the company's top brass after the real estate developer entered into a joint development agreement with regard to certain parcel of land in the city.

The complainant also initiated civil suits and failed to get any relief.

He then lodged the FIR for offences of cheating, forgery and others under the SC/ST Act.

The court noted the present matter arose only after the GMID entered into the JDA with the original land-owners in the year 2009, obtained all clearances from the authorities in their favour, started the construction work and built apartments numbering more than 400, and sold them to the buyers/allottees in the year 2017.

"This itself indicates a lack of bonafide. We have mused as to why the complainant and her family members if the land was theirs, would sit by and watch on as fence-sitters for a long period of time," the bench said.

"The malafide appears writ large from the sequence of events," the bench added.

The bench further pointed out the Supreme Court has been consistent in interfering in such matters where purely civil disputes, more often than not, relating to land and/or money are given the colour of criminality, only for the purposes of exerting extra-judicial pressure on the party concerned.

"We reiterate, (this) is nothing but abuse of the process of the court. In the present case, there is a huge, and quite frankly, unexplained delay of over 60 years in initiating dispute with regard to the ownership of the land in question, and the criminal case has been lodged only after failure to obtain relief in the civil suits, coupled with denial of relief in the interim," the bench said.

Even if the allegations are taken to be true on their face value, it is not discernible that any offence can be said to have been made out under the SC/ST Act against the appellant, the bench said, terming the complaint and FIR as "frivolous, vexatious and oppressive".

Allowing the appeal against the Karnataka High Court's order, the bench said, "We clarify that our remarks, in no manner, are to dilute the applicability of special/stringent statutes, but only to remind the police not to mechanically apply the law, dehors reference to the factual position."