Be cautious about conspiracies by destructive, anti-Bharat forces amid 'dreadful' Covid-19 'challenge': RSS

Acknowledging the "dreadful challenge" of dealing with Covid-19 before the nation, the RSS on Saturday asked its Swayamsevaks to chip in with social, religious organisations, and trade bodies to get involved in addressing deficiencies if any, and act promptly to resolve people's problems.

While asking those who are active on social media to play a positive role and maintain more restraint and remain vigilant, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked people to be cautious about the possibility of conspiracies by "anti-Bharat" forces and elements which divide society.

Hosabale said such elements can take advantage of this serious scenario posed by the second wave of Covid-19 and "create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust" in the nation.

He appealed for creating awareness about wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and physical distance, taking ayurvedic Kadha, inhale steam, and also a massive public awareness campaign about vaccination against Covid-19.

"The dreadful challenge of the Covid pandemic has once again raised its head and the spread this time is all the more serious and severe...the situation is tough but the strength of the society is no less," the RSS leader said asking for maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope, and trust in society.

Hosabale further said, "in order to fulfill the needs of the society, the volunteers of RSS are active in various parts of the country. RSS makes a polite request to its volunteers as well as all social and religious organisations, service organisations, trade bodies and commercial outfits to join promptly in the resolution of the problem and take all efforts to remove all sorts of deficiencies".

He noted that due to the sudden worsening situation of the pandemic, people are facing a shortage of beds, oxygen, and necessary medicines.

On behalf of the Sangh, he also requested all sections of the society, including the media, to contribute to maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope, and trust in the society.