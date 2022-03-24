'Be cautious', Centre tells states as Covid curbs end on April 1

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked the states to review the Covid-19 scenario at the district level regularly and continue with a “sustained and critical” level of testing even as the Centre announced the end of Covid curbs from April 1.

The administration at the state and district level would have to keep an eye on the Covid front and swing into action if the test positivity ratio crosses 10% in a week or occupancy of ICU or oxygen beds crosses the 40% mark, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to the Chief Secretaries.

The ministry advised the states to ensure sufficient availability of Covid care infrastructure as per ongoing case trajectory while fully operationalising non-Covid healthcare services. In high-risk areas, the home isolation protocol is to be followed for mild and asymptomatic cases.

While keeping a close watch on the Covid trend, the ministry advised the resumption of almost every economic and social activity ranging from offline teaching to making public transport fully functional without any capacity restrictions. The academic institutions, however, have been given a choice of leveraging the advantage of hybrid teaching.

Offices, scientific institutions, shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, swimming pools, sports complexes, and religious places can operate in full capacity, but people will have to wear masks in public places and maintain the requisite physical distance.

After nearly two years, India’s daily Covid-19 count fell below 2,000 earlier this week. The number of active cases also fell below 25,000. After reaching a high in mid-January during the third wave, the epidemic was shrinking continuously.

The states have been asked to ensure 100% vaccination in each age group with a focus on those who were left out for the first dose and the eligible second dose beneficiaries. Nearly 84% of Indian adults are now fully vaccinated.

